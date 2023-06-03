WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of an ATV was issued a citation following a pursuit that led to a collision with a Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

It happened Thursday afternoon on High Street in Warren.

Maj. Tony Villanueva says deputies were working a criminal interdiction when they noticed a group of ATVs on city streets.

He says most of the ATVs broke off, but deputies continued pursuing one at speeds of 15-25 miles per hour.

Deputies pulled onto the curb lawn next to the ATV to ask it to pull over.

According to a Warren Police report, the cruiser started going back onto the road to avoid hitting a tree when the two vehicles collided.

Both the driver and a female passenger fell off the ATV. They were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Villanueva says the woman was transferred to St. Elizabeth in Youngstown.