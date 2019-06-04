‘She’s always…made my life happy’: Brother remembers woman killed in Virginia shooting

A woman with ties to East Liverpool was just doing her job Friday when a gunman came into the Virginia Beach municipal building where she was. She was shot and killed. Her family can’t believe she’s gone.

Michelle “Missy” Langer, a Beaver Local graduate, lived in East Liverpool in the ’90s before relocating to Virginia.

Her brother, Fred Langer, still lives in Columbiana County. He said in this situation, he can neither forgive nor forget.

Fred remembers the panic he felt Friday afternoon.

“I want to know where Missy Langer is. We haven’t seen or heard from her since 4:00.”

When news spread about a shooter opening fire where his sister worked, Fred and his family held out hope.

Later that day, his sister, Debbie, called and told him Missy had been shot and killed. He didn’t want to believe it.

Fred said it still hasn’t set in that Missy is gone, but the pain he feels has turned into an angry sorrow.

“I just woke up this morning and it hit me, and I start crying. I couldn’t quit crying. I had to find my wife.”

He knows he will have many days like this.

“This is always going to be on my mind when I go to bed, when I get up in the morning, when I’m at work, I’m at home, it doesn’t matter. She’s always going to be on my mind. I don’t know for how long, probably forever.”

Fred was close with his sister and overcome with emotion looking through old pictures of her.

“I just know I’ll never get to see her again.”

Those pictures also reminded him of her humorous personality, which he called “one-of-a-kind.”

“See how she’s laughing? That’s all she did.”

Fred wishes he could talk to Missy one last time and tell her she’s exceptional.

“I’d just tell her how much I want to see her,” he said. “I love her, and she’s always made me laugh and made my life happy.”

Fred said the love and support from the community have made this terrible situation a little bit more bearable, but it will never bring Missy back.

“I just want to remember her just being close to me. Smiling, laughing and talking about all the great times we had together.”

With a smile like hers, Missy will never be forgotten.