Shocking details revealed in Marshall County Magistrate Court

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Testimony revealed that Michael B. Tustin of Marshall County and two other men were drinking in a bar, then decided to go to Tustin’s house.

On the way, one of the other two men went into physical distress, shedding his clothes, taking shallow breaths and his eyes rolling back in his head.

Testimony revealed that Tustin drove him to WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, but instead of taking the man in, he allegedly dumped him on the sidewalk and then ran him over.

Medical evidence showed the man died of drugs in his system. In the end, probable cause was found to bind Tustin’s case over to Circuit Court.