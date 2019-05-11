Shots fired inside local bar, suspect remains at large

Police are looking for a suspect who fired shots inside a Wheeling bar overnight.

According to the Wheeling Police Department, the incident happened inside Mac’s Club, 89 Edgington Lane in the Woodsdale neighborhood around 11:30p.m. Friday.

According to witnesses, the incident started as an altercation, things quickly escalated, eventually leading the male suspect to fire multiple shots inside the establishment.

Police said several customers were also inside during the shooting but nobody was hurt.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Police are identifying the suspect as a black male who was wearing a denim jacket at the time of the shooting.

This story is developing.