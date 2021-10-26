Show of Hands voting officially open!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)-

Some great news for the Ohio Valley community, another round of Show of Hands is here.

Voting for this years contest is officially open but once again the event will be virtual but that doesn’t take away the fun!

You’ll still have your chance to watch the videos of each business and after that you can make your 5 dollar donation and cast your vote!

The businesses this year all have one thing in common, each one opened their doors during COVID. A time where a lot of places closed their doors.

COVID has had such an impact on businesses. While it has been difficult it has also opened up a lot of opportunities for people so it will be really neat to see these videos and see what these people were able to do and create within the last year Alex Panas | Communications Manager Wheeling Heritage

You can watch each video before you vote on Wheeling Heritage’s website, that’s also where you can cast your vote.

You have until the 31st to get your votes in!

Here’s the full list of businesses: