Show stopping runners at the Ogden

It’s hard standing out in a crowd of hundreds of runners but some people at the Ogden Marathon took that challenge in stride.

Johnny Haught turned heads as he ran the course backwards!

“I had some real nice people that would give me a heads up if I was getting ready to run into something. I should have brought a spotter with me for sure,” said Haught.

Nothing could hold Alicia Sargent back. She walked the marathon while six months pregnant with her first child. This was the first Ogden Marathon in years that she hasn’t run.

“Last year I did a full marathon, six half-marathons and an ultra marathon. It’s a change of lifestyle not to be able to run but its worth it for my baby girl,” said Sargent.

Of the children there, some of them wheeled as opposed to walked. Some kids were literally seen cheering their parents on while being toted around in wagons. One even had a pink Mini Cooper style wagon! “ She got it for her birthday and I’m just hoping to keep her in it,” said, Jessica Morgan, who walked the course with her daughter.

There was an uplifting essence about the day which was encapsulated as the Scatterday family crossed the finish line holding hands.

“Our dad had a lot to do with it and it had a lot to do with our Saturdays and Memorial Day weekend growing up,” said Chuck Scatterday.

