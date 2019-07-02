Signs remind firework users of Veterans’ PTSD

Fourth of July is an exciting time.

But for some, fireworks can cause stress.

For veterans who suffer from PTSD, the sounds can be a trigger.

A Michigan town is giving out free lawn signs to remind those celebrating the fourth of July to be cautious.

It’s something all too familiar during fourth of July celebrations.

The city of Woodhaven is offering up these signs for Woodhaven vets, reminding neighbors to think twice before lighting off.

It’s a gesture Veteran Jennifer Smith, who recently got a sign, says means a lot.

She served in Kuwait for eight years and lost her then fiancé to an IED explosion.

Especially… She says… When she doesn’t know they’re coming.

Detroit veteran Gordon Soderbergh says not all vets want to identify publicly.

He’d like to see neighbors make an effort.

“Know the vets in your neighborhood and say hey are you going to be around the Fourth? We’re planning on blowing some stuff up, is that cool with you? And vets are not going to stop anybody from celebrating the Fourth of July. I guarantee you that.”