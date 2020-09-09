Six officers honored for heroic actions in Wetzel County

Wetzel County, W.Va (WTRF) — Six officers from the New Martinsville Police Department were honored today at a city council meeting for their brave acts of service.

Five of the six officers received a Medal of Valor award. Those include: Patrolman Courntney South, Patrolman Chris Folmar, Captain Steve Kastigan, Detective Donnie Harris, and Chief Tim Cecil.

Sergeant Don Larson also received his third Life Saving award tonight. Thus far in his career, he has saved nine lives.

Chief Tim Cecil says it is an honor to be able to recognize the selfless acts these officers provide their community with day in and day out.

I’m pretty proud of my officers. We’ve had a really busy month. So far we have recovered three or four stolen vehicles. So, they’ve been really out and about doing their jobs and it’s been great. Tim Cecil

Chief, New Martinsville Police

All officers were present to receive their awards.