Six WV communities have been announced Blueprint Communities

Six West Virginia communities have been officially announced as Blueprint Communities.

Wetzel and Harrison counties are just two of those featured.

Blueprint Communities are conceptualized and implemented by FHLBank Pittsburgh.

They are in partnership with the West Virginia Community Development Hub.

The mission is to energize local leaders, residents, and stakeholders to facilitate sustainable planning.

Their initiative is to spark future investments and capital within the community.