Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) out of Norma Oklahoma has upgraded the Ohio Valley into a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

The timeframe for scattered showers and potential storms to roll in is between 3-7 PM.

SPC severe weather outlook for the Ohio Valley.

The primary concern for any severe weather this afternoon and evening is the threat for damaging wind gusts.

Elevated risk for damaging wind gusts.

Winds will blow sustained around 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 50+ mph possible. Secure loose objects so they do not get blown around.

Saturated soils could also lead to power outages due to shallow rooted trees blowing over.

The other concern is an isolated risk for tornadic activity.