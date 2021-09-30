“Slow down, back off and hang up” Wheeling Police Department remind driver as I-70 reopens

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Police Department would like to remind drivers that road work changes will be made on Friday. The east bound detour will no longer exist because the Fulton bridge span on I-70 will be reopened.

Lieutenant Officer Josh Sanders says to avoid problems, drivers need to stay alert in that area and pay attention to the changes made.

We just want to remind people to pay attention to the signs. There is going to be changing traffic patterns, something that you have been used to for six months might not be the same way. So please pay attention to those traffic pattern changes and some of the new signs that might be out there. Again, as I’ve always said, slow down, back off and hang up. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

Sanders says the Wheeling PD will have several officers over on I-70 to ensure things run smoothly and so that everyone can travel more easily on that route.