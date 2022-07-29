WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This year at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival it’s all about partnerships. Some of those brought more local food options to the festival. Others, are bringing activities for the whole family.

Sunday is traditionally family day at the festival.

New this year there will be a Car Cruise starting at Noon.

Also new is that the festival teamed up with the SMART Center and SMART Centre Market to bring some interactive programs for the kids and families.

They’ll have three hands-on activities on Sunday at 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00.

Since it’s the Italian festival, they’ll be doing a demonstration based on the teachings of Galileo, who was an Italian scientist.

Part of what the world has gained from the Italians is not just their food and their music, but also the science and the mathematics that adds to the world culture and that is what we are going to try to do. Robert E. Strong, Director, SMART Center

Strong said the program will be fun for kids of all heights, meaning parents are welcome to come along too and act like a kid again!

He’s hopeful that people will enjoy what the SMART Center has planned, so that they can do these types of activities every year to come

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival continues until Midnight on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until Midnight on Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

A full schedule of events and entertainment is at italyfest.org.