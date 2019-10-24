SMART Centre Market wins Show of Hands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The community has voted, and the winner of this year’s Show of Hands is SMART Centre Market.

The interactive science store and center received $5,257 in prize money to expand their business.

Owners Libby and Robert Strong have served Wheeling for nearly ten years and their plan is to make new eye-catching signage, but it’s more complex than you might think.

They want to create a fiberglass dinosaur that looks like it’s coming out of the building’s second-story window. That plan has been approved by the Historic Landmarks Commission.

To hear the Strongs explain the plan, watch our digital exclusive here.

Other businesses who pitched their ideas were The Blended Homestead, In the Mix Bakery and Rachel’s on 16th.