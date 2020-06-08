Snoop Dogg to vote in 2020 for the first time ever

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg says he plans to vote for the first time ever to cast out President Donald Trump in 2020.
He told the radio show, Big Boy’s Neighborhood, “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,”
The 48-year old rapper said he was under the mistaken impression he couldn’t vote because of his past felonies.
But his criminal record has been expunged, and he said he wants to set an example by voting in the upcoming fall election.
The Long Beach, California, rapper has been spending the past several weeks sheltering in place.
He said even though he’s not out on the streets protesting, he’s still using his platform and his music to spread the message.
