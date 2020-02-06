Snowfall could make for a tricky Friday morning commute

(WTRF) – Our Stormtracker7 team is looking at some possible snowfall that could affect our travels on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect around midnight and will continue until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

If you’re headed out to work or school, you can expect some changes to your morning commute.

After a long wait this winter, this will be the first real snowfall of the season.

To determine how much snow we’ll see, temperature and timing are most crucial.

We can expect to see rain until midnight, then a mix of rain, sleet and snow, which will turn to all snow by sunrise. Light ice accumulations are also a small possibility.

Snow will stick to the ground likely after 6:00 a.m.

It will also be windy with strong gusts up to 25 mph. Then, lighter snow will happen during the afternoon.

Expect one to two inches or more on our hilltops.

