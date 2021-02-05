So what even is the Polar Vortex?

We hear the phrase “Polar Vortex” all winter long, but what does it actually mean?

The polar vortex is an area of low pressure and cold air near both the North and South poles.

The word “vortex” refers to the counter-clockwise circulation that helps keep that colder air concentrated near the poles.

In the winter, that air can move down to our area and at times, give us those frigid temperatures.

Where those temperatures reach just depends on the location of the jet stream.

It doesn’t always get to our area, but that is not the same story for everyone across the country.

“The most prominent areas where the polar vortex really dips down and brings that much colder air is typically up into Minnesota and the Dakotas. But sometimes, it reaches as far South as us here in the Ohio Valley.” Zach Petey – StormTracker7 Meteorologist

You may not hear the phrase polar vortex mentioned in every forecast, but it is always present at both poles.

It just depends on where the jet stream is located and how far down that cold air travels.