(WTRF) — The baby chimpanzee, now reunited with his mother, has pulled on heartstrings across the world, according to KSNW.

The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ), in Wichita, Kansas, welcomed a new baby chimpanzee named Kucheza on Monday, November. 15

He had low oxygen levels, needed life-saving treatment, and has been bottle-fed by the Zoo’s animal care specialists.

On Thursday, November 17, a video of Kucheza being reunited with his mother, Mahale, went viral on Facebook, stated a report by KSNW.

Since the viral video, the SCZ has been keeping vigil while updating the world on Kucheza and Mahale’s first weeks together.

A video of Mahale breastfeeding Kucheza, while she enjoyed apples and oranges for breakfast, was shared on Tuesday, November 29.

The zoo was inspired by the outpour of support for the pair and hosted a Mahale and Kucheza Q&A Tuesday. Viewers on social media were able to ask the Zookeepers any questions regarding the chimpanzees:

Q: “Is this the mom’s first baby?”

A: “This is Mahele’s third baby, but her firstborn at our zoo”

Q: “Was Mum aware that baby was well when kept away from her”

A: “Once Kucheza was well enough to leave the hospital, keepers brought him to the chimp building so Mahale could see him. That was the afternoon before their reunion, so we hope she knew he was ok and in good hands.”

Q: “How long will she nurse the baby?”

A: “Up to 5 years!”

Q: “How long is a Chimp’s gestation period?”

A: “8-9 months”

Q: “How does the dad react to/interact with his baby? PS I’m a big fan!”

A: “For now he’s just watching from afar until Mahele heals. Then he’ll be a great protector/playmate!”

Q: “Did the baby get colostrum from mom even though he didn’t see her for 2 days?”

A: “Yes! Keepers were able to manually express her milk and bottle-feed.”

Q: “How will the other chimps react when they meet the sweet baby??!!”

A: “Chimp troops thrive with babies around so we expect they’ll love him just as much as we do!”

Q: “What is birth like for chimpanzees”

A: “Very similar to humans, though it generally goes much quicker.”

Q: “Why did she need a c-section?”

A: “Labor had stopped progressing and Mahale was exhausted. The medical staff decided to intervene in order to keep everyone safe.

Q: “Who and where is his dad?”

A: “To be confirmed by DNA test, but we’re 99% sure it’s Moshi.”

Q: “How’s mama’s recovery going?”

A: “Beautifully! The incision is healing really well. Her hair is growing back from being shaved so she’s a little itchy!”

Q: “How long will Kucheza’s eyes be blue?”

A: “It varies, but our last baby chimp, Mabusu’s we’re brown by 3 months”

Q: “When will they be out viewable to the public?”

A: “Hard to say. First, they’ll be introduced to the rest of the troop behind the scenes. They won’t be ready for the indoor habitat for a while so we’ll have to wait for a couple of warmer days so they can go outside. We’ll let everyone know at least a day in advance so you can make plans!”

Q: “When will they go outside?”

A: “We’ll have to wait for a couple of days above 50 degrees”

Q: “How many troops of chimps live at the zoo?

A: “We have one troop at SCZ. Sometimes they’ll split up into different groups but then come back together. It’s called fission/fusion and it happens naturally in the wild.”

Q: “How long will they live together? Will they ever have to separate?”

A: “We can’t ever be 100% sure, but we know they’ll at least stay together for several years until it would be appropriate for a natural separation. The Chimp Species Survival Plan makes decisions based on the needs of the overall population. Our last chimp baby is 12 and he’s still here!”

Q: “What inspired his name and what’s his middle name? He is so handsome”

A: “Kucheza is Swahili for “play” Because we have a troop that loves babies and they’ll love playing with him!”

Q: “Are they isolated from the others? If so for how long?”

A: “For now, until Mahale fully heals. Most likely they’ll be introduced next week!”

Q: “Any enrichment items we can donate for a growing boy?”

A: “Keepers are working on a wish list!”

Q: “How does it feel to be recognized by Chris Evans?”

A: “We bought them a Captain America Blanket to nest in. Now if we could just get him to come to visit!”

Q: “Who are the other chimps in the chimp troop?”

A: Mabusu, Bea, Chuckie, Gomez, Mwana, Sukari, and Moshi

Q: “Is there a live cam to watch them interact?”

A: “Unfortunately, no. The building isn’t set up for that technology!”

Q: “Has mom put the baby down yet?”

A: “Nope! This is normal for all chimps – natural survival behavior!”

Q: “Will Mom let you handle her baby for routine check-ups?”

A: “Chimps do such a perfect job caring for their babies that we generally don’t plan to handle babies for the first few years!”

Q: “Are Moshi and Mahale considered the dominant couple in the troop?”

A: “Moshi is the dominant male. All of the males rank higher than the females. Mahale is a low-ranking female because she’s new to the troop but Kucheza could help her climb up in the ranks!”

Q: “When do the little ones start being interested in solid food?”

A: “It varies, but he’ll probably begin experimenting with food that mom drops around 7-9 months.”

Q: “How do the keepers clean up the immediate area without disturbing mom n baby.”

A: “They shift everyone around into different rooms in order to clean and put out food/enrichment.”

Q: “Is it possible for Kucheza to be any cuter?”

A: “Absolutely not!”

Q: “How old is mum?”

A: “28”

Q: “How friendly are the chimps here? I’ve heard that chimpanzees can be dangerous”

A: “Chimps are wild animals, not meant to be “tamed” or kept as pets. They’re very strong and don’t speak our language. Our caretakers are respectful of all of that and work on building positive relationships. Our chimps are very personable but even so, we always maintain a barrier between keeper and animal because they could potentially be dangerous.”

Q: “Do baby chimps have teeth at birth or later on like us?”

A: “They start to come in around 4-6 months, just like us!”

Q: “Does mama let the staff handle the baby?”

A: “Nope, and we don’t need to! She does a perfect job on her own and doesn’t need us to intervene! It should be about 5 years until his next physical exam.”

Q: “Do they have a favorite thing to do together?”

A: “Snuggle”

Q: “What can visitors donate to the zoo to help animals like medicine and hygiene”

A: “Check out the zookeepers’ wish list! scz.org/wishlist“

Q: “Did a human ob-gyn deliver the baby?”

A: “Yes! Dr. Chibry [and] Dr. Whisler”

Q: “Why did an OBGYN deliver instead of a veterinarian?”

A: “With the experts performing the C-section, it allowed our vet team to focus on the health and recovery of mom and baby.”