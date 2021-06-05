Former President Trump isn’t the only president who was censored by Twitter

(WTRF) Reports from both international and US sources are saying that Twitter removed a tweet by Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, about punishing secessionists in that country.

Twitter said the tweet violated the site’s rules and removed it.

Nigeria reacted to the removal of its president’s tweet by suspending Twitter in the nation indefinitely, reports say.

According to reports, Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed, said the government suspended Twitter due to “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

Twitter banned former President Trump from its platform earlier this year.