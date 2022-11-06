(WTRF) — After a rough end of week for Twitter with 3,700 layoffs, the company announced a rollout of a $7.99 subscription service for verification check mark badges to subscribers, according to an internal company post viewed by The New York Times.

Concerned users and employees worried that Elon Musk’s plan to rollout verification check marks with the subscription plan could lead to misuse or sharing of misinformation before Tuesday’s midterm elections, said the paper.

Twitter decided to delay the new service a day after the announcement about the $7.99 subscription until after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

When Twitter does roll out the service it will be called Twitter Blue, says The New York Times.

According to the paper, the original announcement said, “Power to the people. Your account will get a blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

The pay-to-play badges could cause confusion due to users’ ability to create verified accounts posing as lawmakers or news outlets and publishing false information about election results, according to The New York Times.

The paper said that a manager working on the verification badge project said Sunday that Twitter is moving the launch of this release to Nov. 9, after the election.

Musk took over Twitter at the end of October, paying $44 billion. He financed $13 billion in debt, so he is under financial pressure to turn around the unprofitable social media platform, according to The New York Times. He says he had no choice to layoff employees due to losing $4 million a day, says the paper.