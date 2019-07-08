This is the Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Something is Brewing at the Highlands! A new Starbucks is coming to town this September. Who’s excited?

Starbucks will be holding a Hiring Fair on July 9 from 10 am – 2 pm at the Microtel Hotel at the Highlands.

A job at Starbucks comes with major perks! They offer a world-class benefits plan to eligible full and part-time workers that include medical, dental, vision plans and discounted stock options.

They also offer health and dependent care reimbursement accounts, life insurance disability and accident coverage.

We can’t forget to mention the PTO, Parental Leave, tuition coverage and more! For more information stop by the hiring fair on July 9th from 10am-2pm.