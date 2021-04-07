Something new to borrow from the Brooke County library

A library is usually where someone goes to borrow a book, but now you can receive mobile internet access as well.

The Brooke County library purchased 7 mobile hot spots for the next year with money they received from a grant.

Library director Alexandra Schneider says these hot spots will help provide internet to those without a proper connection.

It is just as easy as checking out a book or DVD.

She said all you need to bring with you is a library card and then a librarian will help show you how to use the device.

Anyone can check one out including those who already have internet access, as the pandemic may have put a strain on their resources.

“The connectivity at home for people that did have it was struggling to keep up with the needs. So, you might be working from home, your child might be trying to do some classes, and when you’re streaming, that uses a lot more of the connection.” Alexandra Schneider – Brooke County Library Director

Mobile hotspots can be checked out for 2-weeks at a time with a device that just a little bit thicker than a credit card.