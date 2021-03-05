“Sound The Alarm” campaign will install smoke detectors to Wheeling residents at no cost

The Ohio River Valley Red Cross has partnered with the Wheeling Fire Department for their “Sound The Alarm” campaign.

They plan to about 200 smoke detectors into local homes.

Any Wheeling resident living withing city limits can reach out to receive a free smoke alarm.

The alarms will then be installed into your home by Wheeling Fire Department personnel.

Fire Chief Larry S. Helms says that this can help reduce the number of casualties from fires due to earlier detection.

Larry S. Helms – Wheeling Fire Chief

“Anybody that doesn’t have a smoke alarm and can get it through this program, its definitely going to help them. 50% of the people who don’t have smoke detectors don’t survive fires. I can say that you wouldn’t think it would happen to me, it’s happened to me, so it can happen to anybody.” Fire Chief Larry S. Helms – Wheeling Fire Department

To register for a free smoke alarm, call 304-232-0712.

They will need your name, address, and phone number before calling back to schedule your installation.