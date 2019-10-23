South Carolina Shooting Suspect Located in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF) – A South Carolina man who has been on the run since March is now in custody.

Karlos Gibson-Brown, 24, was arrested today around 10:30 AM by the US Marshals Service and the Wheeling Police Department on Bishop Street in Wheeling, WV.

US Marshals forced entry into the residence and located Gibson-Brown hiding in the bathroom.

Following the arrest, US Marshals located approximately 100 rounds of .38 Special Ammunition.

Karlos Gibson-Brown was named as a suspect in connection with shots fired/shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of Manorwood Court in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department recovered a loaded firearm that was logged into evidence. Karlos Gibson-Brown was facing charges of breach of peace and convicted felon in possession of a firearm and believed to be an affiliate Gang Member with the Black Gangster Disciples

Gibson-Brown will appear in an Ohio County, WV court before extradition back to SC. He is lodged in the Northern Regional Jail IN Moundsville, WV.