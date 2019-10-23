South Carolina Shooting Suspect Located in Wheeling

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF) – A South Carolina man who has been on the run since March is now in custody.

Karlos Gibson-Brown, 24, was arrested today around 10:30 AM by the US Marshals Service and the Wheeling Police Department on Bishop Street in Wheeling, WV.

US Marshals forced entry into the residence and located Gibson-Brown hiding in the bathroom.

Following the arrest, US Marshals located approximately 100 rounds of .38 Special Ammunition.

Karlos Gibson-Brown was named as a suspect in connection with shots fired/shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of Manorwood Court in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department recovered a loaded firearm that was logged into evidence. Karlos Gibson-Brown was facing charges of breach of peace and convicted felon in possession of a firearm and believed to be an affiliate Gang Member with the Black Gangster Disciples

Gibson-Brown will appear in an Ohio County, WV court before extradition back to SC. He is lodged in the Northern Regional Jail IN Moundsville, WV.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter