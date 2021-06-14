Southwest Airlines planes grounded nationwide due to outage in weather monitoring system

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 jet taxis to the gate after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTRF) — Multiple travelers are reporting on Twitter that all Southwest Airlines planes are grounded tonight due to the airline’s weather system being down.

DownDetector, a site that monitors outages on companies’ networks, reports that Southwest has had problems since 9:37 p.m. EDT.

User reports indicate Southwest Airlines is having problems since 9:37 PM EDT. https://t.co/UFeMMcntfE RT if you're also having problems #SouthwestAirlinesdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 15, 2021

Passengers report being stuck on the tarmac for “hours” in multiple cities

According to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, Southwest Airlines has responded to multiple social media posts from travelers with responses like these:

We’re truly sorry for the complications tonight, Peter. It seems that we are experiencing a system error, and we’re trying our best to get the situation resolved ASAP. We appreciate you hanging in there with us. We know delays can be rough, and we’re truly sorry for any frustration. We’ve got our Teams working hard to get everyone on their way, and we appreciate you hanging in there with us tonight, Chris.

