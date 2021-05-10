Speidel Golf Club Hosting Division 3 Men’s Golf Championship this week

(WTRF) The Division 3 Men’s Golf Championship will be held in Wheeling from Tuesday until Friday.

This is the largest national championship that will be held at the Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay; almost thirty-five teams are competing from all over the country. 

The epitome of Division 3 golf will be on display beginning Tuesday at the Spiedel Golf Club. Thirty-seven teams will be teeing off at Oglebay Park.

“Well, it’s the largest one because it is the National Championship. We’ve held a Division 2 regional qualifier in 2013 but with this being the National Championship, this is the creme de la creme in Division 3 golf… In men’s Division 3 golf.

Danny Ackerman, Director of Golf Operations, Oglebay Park

The field will narrow to the top 18 teams in the final two days of play. Speidel is an optimal course for the NCAA.

“This is a beautiful site I mean we’ve had some weather yesterday and beautiful sunshine today and it’s just a different course from what they’ve been able to experience in the past so we’re super excited to be here and make it happen and make this experience memorable for the student athletes.

Paige Mesalam, Div. III Golf Men’s Championship Mgr.

The level of competition will not disappoint golf enthusiasts.

Paige Mesalam/Div. III Golf Men’s Championship Mgr. “it’s just great to have our 37 teams here. We’re looking at a competitive field and we’re super excited to get them kicking off in a couple days of competition. We’re at a reduced field size so it should be great. We’re excited.

Speidel is more than grateful to have such an event on it’s green.

“Why we’re excited to have this. I mean, obviously, it’s a national championship. Our employees are excited to have it here  (and) the employees of the park are really excited. I mean, I really feel with over 100 volunteers that the community has stepped up and supported this and I think it means a lot for the Valley and just the community itself.”

Danny Ackerman, Director of Golf Operations, Oglebay Park

The Championships last from Tuesday until Friday. Mesalam said proper COVID protocols will be practiced including testing all of the student athletes and staff.

