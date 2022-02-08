Spellers test their knowledge at Woodsdale Elementary

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The top spellers at Woodsdale Elementary School tested their skills on Tuesday morning to see who would be named the school’s champion.

After spelling their way through more than one hundred words, only two were left.

Levi Helms was named Woodsdale’s winner while Zach Mich was the runner-up.

Both students will now represent the school at the county-wide spelling bee in just over a week at Wheeling Park.

Zach Minch and Levi Helms after the Woodsdale Elementary School Spelling Bee

Thanks to Woodsdale Elementary for having 7News anchor Kathryn Ghion as the word pronouncer.

A big congratulations not only to the winners, but to all the talented spellers who competed.