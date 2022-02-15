A Michigan woman says cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants made her kill her 3-year-old daughter.

Justine Johnson, 22, has been charged with first-degree child abuse and felony murder related to the Sept. 16 death of Sutton Mosser.

Child Protective Services investigator, Ryan Eberline said at a hearing that Johnson was suffering from hallucinations brought on by drug withdrawal.

Eberline interviewed Johnson in jail where she told him what she could remember about what happened to her daughter.

“She told me that she didn’t remember the specifics of what happened at the time of what happened to Sutton, that she was experiencing hallucinations due to heroin withdrawal and not sleeping for approximately two weeks. She was getting hallucinations from the TV that had instructed her to take her daughter’s life or they would kill her. “It was SpongeBob who was saying these things on the TV. If she didn’t do what she did to her daughter, they would kill her. She said she was afraid for her life and she had lost her mind,” Eberline said, according to WNEM

Officers from the Oscoda Township Police Department responded to the scene after receiving a call about a small human foot seen protruding from a garbage bag outside the home.

Police found the remains of 3-year-old Sutton Mosser wrapped in bedding with multiple stab wounds and placed in a garbage bag, dressed only in a pink and white disposable diaper.