Brooke Hills Park is having it’s second annual Spring Flea Market this Saturday and Sunday.

They will be having more than 50 vendors that are selling jewelry, crafts, home goods, yard sale items and so much more.

There will also be live music!

Office Manager, Joelle Devore says they want people to see what the park has to offer and be able to pick up some great items in the process!

“We are a county run park and we have so much to offer that a lot of people don’t know about. So we want to get our name out there, bring people into this park. We have activities for everyone.” Joelle DeVore – Office Manager

Again the Spring Flea Market is this Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 3 PM up by the pool at Brooke Hills Park.

