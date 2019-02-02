SR 9 down to one lane near the Belmont/Harrison County line

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - State Route 9 is down to one lane near the Belmont/Harrison County line due to flooding.

According to the Harrison County division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, ice blocked the area and water built up.

ODOT said crews cleared the blockage and will be at the scene overnight to monitor the area.

Motorists driving through that area just north of the county line should use caution.

