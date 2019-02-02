News

SR 9 down to one lane near the Belmont/Harrison County line

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 09:55 PM EST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 09:55 PM EST

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - State Route 9 is down to one lane near the Belmont/Harrison County line due to flooding. 

According to the Harrison County division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, ice blocked the area and water built up. 

ODOT said crews cleared the blockage and will be at the scene overnight to monitor the area. 

Motorists driving through that area just north of the county line should use caution. 

