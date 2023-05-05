BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – May the Fourth has come and gone and Friday was the time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

St. Clairsville held a Cinco de Mayo block party on Main Street. It was open to the public and had a variety of activities to participate in.

Several booths were set up for anyone wanting to get their hands on some holiday goodies. There was food, live music and even a best dressed pet contest and a weiner dog race. There was also a scavenger hunt with a big prize!

The city certainly knows how to host a celebration–Cinco de Mayo style!