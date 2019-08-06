1  of  2
St. Clairsville doctor still practicing after her office was searched by the DEA

A St. Clairsville doctor is “just doing things differently” after a surprise visit Aug. 1 by DEA agents bearing a search warrant.

Dr. Freeda Flynn, whose office is at 67609 Warnock Road, told 7News she is “still in shock.”DEA Public Information Officer Brian McNeal said agents went in and executed a search warrant, but no arrests resulted.

“As a result, Dr. Flynn voluntarily surrendered her privilege to prescribe controlled substances,” McNeal said. 

He said the investigation continues, but it would be “inappropriate to speculate” on the outcome.

Dr. Flynn told 7News, “We are open, and we are restructuring the entire practice, using other avenues for pain management.”

She indicated hypnosis could be used since she is a licensed hypnotherapist.

An office manager said, “We are still in family practice, just with no controlled substances. We are helping patients to transfer to other doctors if they need controlled substances.”

