BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – St. Clairsville High School’s Indoor Color Guard A team has just made history by placing 1st in Scholastic Regional A at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Championships.

The was the first time the team ever competed at the event.

The team only started in 2022, and placed in the top 5 in their division in Ohio in their first year. For the 2023 season, the team has already placed 3rd, 2nd and 1st across several competitions.

The team includes 13 members, many of which are in the National Honor Society and on the honor role.