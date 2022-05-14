BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Second Saturdays have returned to St. Clairsville.

The Area Chamber of Commerce has once again brought the fun downtown for families to enjoy their weekend.

BELMONT COUNTY: It's a beautiful day outside! St. Clairsville families are enjoying kid's day downtown. ☀️@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/3EhcYn29fm — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 14, 2022

Saturday was Kids’ Fun Day which includes inflatables, face paintings, snow cones, animals, and more.

Executive Director Wendy Anderson says these events help bring the community together and support our local businesses.

We had them all last year and they turned out really well and everybody wanted him again. So, we decided to do it again. We have because of EQT and Belmont County Tourism, they sponsor this with their money, so that allows us to be able to do all of this. This is the Ohio Valley and I want people to know that St Clairsville is a very wonderful community to live in, to play in and to shop in Wendy Anderson, Executive director, St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce

If you missed out on the festivities don’t worry, there is more to come.

The next event takes place on June 11th and continues every second Saturday until August.