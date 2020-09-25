St. John Central Academy closes for maintenance and cleaning, volleyball practice cancelled

BELLAIRE, OH. (WTRF) — St. John Central Academy in Bellaire, OH will be closed for in person learning on Friday, September 25th.

That’s according to a post on the school’s facebook page. This will be for all students in grades 5-12.

Google Classroom will be used to complete online assignments, and teachers will be in the building from 9-1 to answer any questions about navigating the online platform.

Volleyball practice is also cancelled for Friday.

Students will return to school on Monday, September 28th.

Board of Education officials say the reason for St. John Central Academy closing for the day is for maintenance and cleaning.

