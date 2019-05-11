St. John’s High School to remain open for 2019-20 academic year

The fate of Bellaire St. John’s High School has been decided.

The school is staying open and will debut for the 2019-2020 academic school year as “St. John’s Central Academy.”

On June 30th, The Diocese of Steubenville will sign over the charter to the “St. John’s Central Academy Corporation” who will obtain ownership of the school.

According to Johnetta Leonard-Yaegel, Chairwoman of the academy, as part of the school’s reboot, rising freshman are also going to recieve free tuition next school year.

The school has been at risk of closing by the diocese since February over costly damages inside of the school which included a possible issue with the school’s boiler.

However, Yaegel told 7-News, none of the damages pose an “imminent threat” to anybody.

“We’re raising money continuously. We still have alumi who are sending funds in. What that’s going to do is help develop all of the programs we want to have. Our alumi are supporting our progress tremendously,” said Yaegel.

The diocese is still deciding on the fate of St. John’s Grade School.

There is a dinner scheduled for May 15 where school officials will take questions from students and their families.