Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Thanksgiving is a great time to gorge yourself on food, football and do some shopping. But the primary purpose of the holiday is to take stock and reflect on what you’re thankful for.

On Wednesday night, St. Michael parish hosted this year’s Interfaith Service of Gratitude.

Followers of different faiths came together to thank their creator for the blessings in their life, and to pray for the less fortunate.

Bishop Mark Brennan, Bishop Barrell Cummings, Rabbi Joshua Lief and many others all shared scripture readings.

The clergy also asked people bring non-perishable food items to donate.