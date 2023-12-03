STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — What is a long-standing tradition in Eastern Europe has made its way to the streets of Steubenville.

Hundreds of children and their families turned out for the annual St. Nicholas Day Lantern Parade.

This is the 8th year for the event as part of the Steubenville Nutcracker Village.

Children and their families gathered at the First Westminster Presbyterian Church, where St. Nicholas and his sidekick handed out chocolate coins to children.

A local children’s choir performed and the parade was underway.

They made their way down 4th Street led by St. Nicholas with homemade lanterns.