Police say a man was stabbed to death Monday night at a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland.

It happened during an altercation…. Involving the restaurant’s popular chicken sandwich, which recently returned to the menu.

An argument between two men started inside the Popeyes in Oxon Hill….while the victim was in line for the sandwich, then spilled out into the street, where the victim was fatally stabbed.

The suspect has not been arrested.