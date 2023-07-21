BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — With the first day of class approaching fast, Ohio Valley schools are about to face full classrooms…and open teacher positions.

Bridgeport Schools say even with six retirements just this year, applications for unfilled jobs are in the low single digits.

Last year they faced a substitute shortage, and the district says the need has expanded to full-time help this year.

Superintendent Brent Ripley says a couple of new hires have left over the summer as well.

Specifically, they’re looking for someone to teach gifted students, as well as a middle school math teacher and substitute bus drivers.

Ripley says putting your educator skills to work at Bridgeport has never been more rewarding.

“Our payscale has increased over the years. We just offered our teachers a 3% raise in salary. We’re doing the right things here at Bridgeport. We’re looking at just different options with insurance, working with the teacher’s union and the classified union to see what we can do to get more affordable insurance for all of our membership.” Brent Ripley, Superintendent, Bridgeport Schools

If you decide to become a bus driver, the district will pay 100 percent of your training costs.

Ripley says he and three other staff members have been using their licenses to help with driver shortages.

Whether you’re interested in driving, subbing or full-timing, you can get started at Bridgeport Schools dot net will help you get started.

Your skills are needed not just by your fellow staff members, but the students whose education you’ll help to shape.