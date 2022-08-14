WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines.

Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County?

A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that.

West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city

The letter, sent by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if the call isn’t serious in the city of McMechen, it should be forwarded to the chief or mayor.

Sheriff Bill Helms says he has to prioritize calls due to lack of manpower, and that his office doesn’t have power to enforce city ordinances.

And McMechen isn’t alone. This letter also extends to Cameron.

Chief Don DeWitt says his department only has two officers, including himself. They’ve been short-staffed for months, with no end in sight.

Mingo Junction Police executes warrant for drugs; saves 8 children

A months-long drug investigation into a home in Mingo Junction, also saved the lives of eight children.

Police say they were able to execute a search warrant and found drugs, firearms, and other items that would be used to prepare and sell drugs.

One woman was arrested for child endangerment and police are still looking for another man who has a warrant.

“It just shows that our department is very proactive you know just being a small department and taking a lot of time to do investigations and to make sure that we get these guys off the streets.”

— Mingo Junction Police Chief Willie McKenzie III

The Chief says it’s been 15 years since the department was able to do their own investigations like this.

Two area residents tested for monkeypox in Ohio County

Two Ohio County residents were tested for monkeypox this week, but both tested negative.

The Ohio County Health Department says these two people are not a couple, but both met the qualifications for testing with flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, a rash and recent travel.

Right now, only four cases are being reported in West Virginia.

There are 9,000 cases across the United States.

Dallas, West Virginia delivers hope to flooded Eastern Kentucky

After a tornado damaged the community of Dallas, West Virginia, the town isn’t hesitating to help others in need.

The Dallas Volunteer Fire Department donated a firetruck that will be making the journey to the small town of Carr Fork in Kentucky.

Flooding there two weeks ago has families still displaced from their homes and debris all over the streets.

But it’s more than just the truck….it will also contain extra hoses and other donations.

“With all the donations that came in for the tornado, we’ve still got several cases of bottled water here. And we’ve loaded the truck up with bottled water, we’re taking some of it down there, too.”

— Jerry Murrin, Treasurer, Dallas Volunteer Fire Department

Heritage Music BluesFest returns for 2022

And finally….the much-loved Heritage Music Bluesfest returned to the stage this weekend.

Local, national and even international performers played to the crowds that packed Heritage Port.

With the exception of 2020, its taken place every year since 2001.

This year, Bluesfest partnered with Roxby Development to book the entire McClure House Hotel for the weekend.

The three-day affair did not disappoint, with plenty of the best blues music anyone could hope to hear.

Remember for the latest headlines any time of the week, just visit WTRF.com.