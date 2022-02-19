(WTRF) — Starbucks employees made sure a young woman who was alone in the store is okay with a written note on her cup after noticing a man lingering around her.

According to WKYC, mother Brandy Roberson posted on Facebook that her 18-year-old daughter was alone in Starbucks when a man approached her.

This caused the Starbucks employees to pay more attention. A barista handed Roberson’s daughter “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up,” with a note written on the side of the cup that said “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

“How grateful I am for people who look out for other people!” Roberson said in her Facebook post thanking the workers.

Roberson said her daughter did feel safe and did not remove the lid, letting the baristas know she was okay.

The daughter said the whole team at Starbucks was watching over her the rest of the time she was there, making her feel safe.