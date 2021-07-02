State, counties will pay $1m to foster child who suffered horrific abuse by social services supervisor and her boyfriend per reports

(WTRF) According to reports, the state of North Carolina and two county agencies will pay $1 million to a young man who suffered horrific abuse at the hands of a county social services supervisor and her boyfriend when he was a child.

The boy and four other children were living with foster parents Wanda Sue Larson, a Union County Department of Social Services supervisor, and her boyfriend, Dorian Harper, reports say.

It has been reported that the boy’s plight was discovered in 2013 when a deputy answering an animal service complaint found the then 11-year-old handcuffed to a porch with a dead chicken around his neck.

Harper reportedly admitted that he placed the child on the porch with the dead chicken and also cut his face with a knife and burned him. Larson reportedly said she ignored the abuse.

Two agencies in North Carolina, the Union and Gaston Counties Department of Social Services missed several chances to protect the boy and the other children in the home.

The victim’s attorney, Jay Trehy, said the $1 million settlement was reached from both agencies and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services media sources say.

Harper was sentenced to 6 to 10 years in prison while Larson took a plea deal for 6 to 17 months per reports.