WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The legacy of Hershel “Woody” Williams continues to be remembered.

More people who knew and worked with this American hero are sharing what his life meant to them.

Last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, West Virginia native Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, dies at 98

State Senator Ryan Weld said he was honored to meet Williams a few times and they worked on some legislation together.

Weld said Williams is special not just for what he did during World War II, but also for what he did when he came home.

In the years after receiving his Medal of Honor, Williams devoted his life to Gold Star families and creating the Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments.

Gold Star memorials were dedicated to families who had lost loved ones; their sons, daughters, husbands, wives in the cost of war. I think they are some of the most honorable memorials we can have and he was such a driving force behind that in his 70s, 80s and 90s. It’s hard to underestimate the impact he had on West Virginians. State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) 1st District

Weld recalls the last time he saw Williams a few months ago. He asked Woody the same question he asks all veterans, tell me about the day you came home.

Even when he was on his way home from the Pacific Theatre he didn’t really understand the gravity of what was going on and how important the award was that he was about to receive. As he and his mother traveled to Washington D.C. by train they still didn’t have a full understanding of the gravity of that moment. State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) 1st District

Weld said there is no question that Williams made a positive impact on West Virginia and the rest of the country.