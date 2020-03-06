Staying prepared before the coronavirus hits the area

As the spread of the Coronavirus continues throughout the United States, it is time to prepare your family for what to do if the virus strikes our area.

Families can do this by creating a disaster plan. Although a written plan is suggested, it can’t be updated as quickly as an app.

Patrick Hardy is the creator of the Disaster Hawk Preparedness App, which he says is much more efficient.

If you use the app that can keep everything organized because it can automatically alert everybody and it keeps things in place that they can be automatically updated. That’s really the big part of what disaster plans are about. Patrick Hardy, Disaster Preparedness Expert

Hardy also tells us there are three important points that need to be included in any disaster plan: prevention, how to quarantine your family and any needed evacuation plans.

