STEUBENVILLE, W.Va.- (WTRF) The city of Steubenville has a new system to get information out to their residents.

It’s called alert media!

And now anyone can have the latest information regarding the city right at their finger tips.

This alert system shares with people emergencies within the city, road closings, and anything else they might need to know.

City Manager Jim Mavromatis says it is also nice to have for kids who still have parents in the area.

For us it gives me peace of mind that we can send out notices when we have to and it gives the citizens a chance to know what’s going on in the city pretty quick. Jim Mavromatis – Steubenville City Manager

The alert can also be focused on residents in a specific place in the city if need be.

Just type in the city of Steubenville.us.

Just about two clicks and you’re all set.

We have the link over on website WTRF.com.



