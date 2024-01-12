STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Market Street Bridge is in limbo.

Its indefinite shutdown by West Virginia’s Division of Highways on December 21st was caused by weakening cables…and a checkup is scheduled in just a couple of weeks.

But in the meantime, Steubenville’s businesses have united to deliver one message to the Mountain State: a new solution can’t come soon enough.

Mark Nelson owns several stores along 4th Street and helped gather letters of support among city entrepreneurs for a bridge replacement, including some of its biggest institutions.

“All the downtown businesses are in support of it. I believe that Trinity Hospital also sent a letter in support. Franciscan University sent a letter in support.” Mark Nelson, Steubenville businessman

Nelson is the co-creator of the Nutcracker Village, during which the bridge shutdown closed off one of the easiest ways to enter town.

He points out that the Christmas entertainment isn’t just Steubenville’s village, as the out-of-town visitors also bring their dollars across the river.

“The bridge is such a key connection between Steubenville, Follansbee, Weirton…We all benefit from the traffic that comes across our bridge during the Nutcracker Village. We see tons of cars coming across.” Mark Nelson, Steubenville businessman

Mayor Jerry Barilla is just as supportive of a new span across the Ohio…but he says an ideal solution would be repairs to the current bridge first.

With Walmart and Kroger on the west end both drawing huge business, he says the implications stretch beyond just downtown.

He compares it to the lost income felt by Wheeling stores right now during the ongoing Streetscape project.

“Anytime you shut down traffic into a community and divert it somewhere else, you know, businesses are going to suffer.” Mayor Jerry Barilla, Steubenville

In the meantime, Steubenville hopes the letters they’ve sent to West Virginia’s senators and governor will lead to more open roads, and an understanding that life in the Ohio Valley requires a way across the water.

Mayor Barilla says more than 7,000 cars are crossing the Veterans Memorial Bridge daily because of the Market Street shutdown…which he calls a lot of stress on one structure.