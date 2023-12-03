JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Every Christmas, Steubenville displays the world’s largest collection of life-sized nutcrackers that people from all over the world come to see.

This year, they have over 200 nutcrackers – and added six new ones to the family.

The Nelson family works hard all year long to ensure this family fun Christmas tradition brings Steubenville to life every holiday season.

The nutcrackers have also created an exceptional amount of economic growth for the city.

Steubenville Mayor, Jerry Barilla, congratulate the Nelsons for their hard work in creating something he calls “quite unique.”

“It’s been a very great economic boom for us as far as restaurants, hotels, motels, shops that people come. When you come into Steubenville, and you witness an experience, what we have here, you’re not going to leave here without some kind of momentum from Steubenville.” Mayor Jerry Barilla | Steubenville, Ohio

The Steubenville Nutcracker Village is on display 24/7 now until January 6th.

But there are fun events for the whole family every weekend.

For those details, visit the Steubenville Nutcracker Village website.