Still didn’t get your stimulus check? This might be the reason

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Money is tighter than ever and stimulus checks have provided some much-needed relief but some still have not received their checks.

Monteverde group financial advisor Jason Haswell said the funds could be delayed due to a number of reasons.

If you changed your banking account or state of residency last year, you will most likely receive a check in the mail instead of direct deposit.

He also said that there were some problems with the Social security administration.

“The social security administration apparently did not send the IRS the information they needed in a timely fashion. So a lot of these people did not get their direct deposit as of yet.” Jason Haswell – Monteverde Group Financial Advisor

He said the IRS has now received that information, and checks should be arriving within the next week or so.