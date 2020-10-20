Stonerise Healthcare advises Brooke County community on COVID-19 infections

WELLSBURG, W.Va. In a release today, administrators Stonerise Healthcare reported that patients and team members at Valley Haven skilled nursing center in Beech Bottom have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week.

Valley Haven says it has continually updated patients and their families, the center’s team members and care partners and public health officials on the COVID-19 cases among patients and team members.

“We remain focused on protecting and supporting our team members and above all else, serving our patients with love,” said Kristen Stotler, Valley Haven Administrator & CEO.

“We urge everyone in the Northern Panhandle to help by embracing the safe behaviors necessary to help stop the spread of this virus: Wear a mask when you leave your home, avoid group gatherings, keep plenty of space around you and continue to practice good hand hygiene. We can do this, and we have to do it together,” Stotler said.

Last week, Valley Haven worked with the state and local health officials to develop separate units within the center so patients who test positive and patients who are awaiting test result confirmation are separated from one another and from patients who test negative.

Any team members who test positive self-isolate at home and do not return to Valley Haven until they meet public health department standards. As has been standard practice since the pandemic began, Stonerise team members are using personal protective equipment and following infection control policies in accordance with current guidance.

“As is our practice with all patient and staff-related health issues, we actively update patients and their families, team members and other care partners,” said Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack.

“West Virginia is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases right now. Because we recognize the seriousness of the pandemic and take seriously our role as a healthcare provider and responsible member of the community, we wanted to also share this update more broadly. We know we can count on the Wellsburg and Brooke County communities to help us get through this challenging time together, Pack said.”

Stonerise responded to the pandemic in early March by restricting visitor access, conducting regular patient and employee symptom screenings, securing bulk PPE and other essential supplies, limiting new admissions, establishing industry-leading Safe Harbor Units, expanding telehealth offerings and acting as an early and vocal advocate for testing of all patients and employees.