Story about a dog found with her snout taped shut and throat cut was a hoax by owner who wanted free vet care, cops say

Everyone was rooting for Dani the dog, who was reported to have been found on the side of an Ohio road with her snout duct-taped shut and her throat cut.

Turns out it was all a hoax by somebody seeking free veterinary care, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities put out a news release Friday saying a resident walking in Madison Township on August 17 discovered Dani. The dog was rushed to Twin Maple Veterinarian Clinic.

This is appalling, words cannot describe the disgust I’m feeling right now Sheriff Richard Jones

By Monday, an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office concluded the entire story was made up — and the person who reported finding Dani was actually her owner.

The Sheriff’s Office said an interview with the owner revealed the dog cut her throat on a barbed-wire fence. The owner could not afford the bills for vet care “so they concocted a story to get the canine help for free,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a second news release posted on Facebook.

And the part about Dani’s snout being duct-taped was also a story, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The snout/mouth area that appeared to be injured was due to the owners keeping the canine muzzled for several hours a day due to it chewing up items in their residence and being aggressive towards their other canine,” the news release said.

“After the investigation was completed it was determined that this incident did not occur in Butler County, but we will make a joint effort to work with the adjacent jurisdiction to ensure this case is dealt with appropriately,” Jones said.